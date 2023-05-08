Watch CBS News
Soldier Field hosts opening ceremony for Special Olympics Spring Games

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Soldier Field hosts opening ceremony for Special Olympics Spring Games
Soldier Field hosts opening ceremony for Special Olympics Spring Games 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday's rain couldn't dampen the spirits of thousands of athletes who took over Soldier Field.

It was the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Spring Games.

It featured a big celebration filled with lots of big smiles as hundreds of athletes marched onto Soldier Field with coaches and volunteers cheering them all on. Over the next few days, participants from across Chicago will compete in track and field events including races, shot put and long jump.

SOT

The games kick off Tuesday morning at Dunbar Park on the South Side.

