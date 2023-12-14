Special City Council meeting Thursday to Chicago's sanctuary city status

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.

Some aldermen plan to discuss Chicago's status as a sanctuary city for migrants. Several aldermen are pushing for approval on a referendum for the March primary ballot.

They want voters to decide if Chicago should continue to be a sanctuary city.

The sanctuary status means the city will not ask about immigration status. It also means that status cannot be disclosed to authorities or be the reason someone is denied city services.

Last month there was an attempt to have this special meeting. A confrontation between council members took place outside of the chambers, causing the meeting to eventually be cleared out.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was also out of town when that special meeting was being held last month, and some council members called on him to be present Thursday.

That meeting is set to start at 10 a.m.