Cook County offering spay, neuter discounts for eligible residents through February

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County is offering a discount to eligible residents looking to have their pets spayed or neutered.

The $40 discount will be available throughout February.

It's part of an annual program offered by the Department of Animal and Rabies Control. Their mission is to control the animal population and minimize unwanted litters throughout the county.

Pet owners can contact participating veterinarians to receive the discount. No coupons or vouchers are needed, but participants are encouraged to confirm they're honoring the discount before scheduling the appointment.

The discount is limited to two pets, a dog or a cat per household.

More information about the program can be found by visiting the Cook County website.

February is known as National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.