Sparkle Light Festival opens Wednesday at Impact Field in Rosemont
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Impact Field in Rosemont will open the Sparkle Light Festival for the season.
Millions of holiday lights will be on display - making for a number of picture-perfect sights.
The festival features a number of family-friendly activities, as well.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids.
Tickets are on sale through Jan. 1.
