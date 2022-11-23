Watch CBS News
Sparkle Light Festival opens Wednesday at Impact Field in Rosemont

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Impact Field in Rosemont will open the Sparkle Light Festival for the season.

Millions of holiday lights will be on display - making for a number of picture-perfect sights.

The festival features a number of family-friendly activities, as well.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids.

Tickets are on sale through Jan. 1.

