Sparkle Light Festival underway in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Sparkle Light Festival is underway in Rosemont.

The festival features light displays, train rides, a two-story ice slide along with other family-friendly interactive activities.

There are two million lights in total, and it take six weeks to build with a team of 80 to 90 people. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman got a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

"It's truly a winter wonderland," Producer Shawn Hunter said.