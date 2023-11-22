Watch CBS News
Sparkle Light Festival underway in Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman, Marissa Perlman

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Sparkle Light Festival is underway in Rosemont. 

The festival features light displays, train rides, a two-story ice slide along with other family-friendly interactive activities. 

There are two million lights in total, and it take six weeks to build with a team of 80 to 90 people. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman got a behind-the-scenes look at the experience. 

"It's truly a winter wonderland," Producer Shawn Hunter said. 

November 22, 2023

