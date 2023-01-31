Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburbs have a new marijuana dispensary.

Spark'd held its grand opening Tuesday in Hoffman Estates at Golf and Roselle roads.

The company said it will "offer an intimate, approachable experience and the very best in Illinois' cannabis products including dry flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape pens and cartridges, edibles, sublinguals, topicals and transdermals, cutting-edge accessories and more."

The dispensary is offering freebies like gift cards and tote bags to the first 500 customers.