Watch CBS News
Local News

Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates
Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburbs have a new marijuana dispensary.

Spark'd held its grand opening Tuesday in Hoffman Estates at Golf and Roselle roads.

The company said it will "offer an intimate, approachable experience and the very best in Illinois' cannabis products including dry flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape pens and cartridges, edibles, sublinguals, topicals and transdermals, cutting-edge accessories and more."

The dispensary is offering freebies like gift cards and tote bags to the first 500 customers.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.