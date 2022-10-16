Watch CBS News
Space Foundation, Boeing accepting submissions for Art in the Stars; sending students artwork into space

CHICAGO (CBS) – Forget hanging your child's artwork on the fridge. thanks to a team effort from Boeing and the space foundation you can send it to outer space.

Students ages 3 to 18 can submit digital space-themed artwork that will fly onboard the next Boeing starliner mission.

Every artist who submits their work to Art in the Stars will receive a certificate of flight signed by a former astronaut.

The deadline for submission is Dec. 16 at spacefoundation.org.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 9:34 AM

