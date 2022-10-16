Space Foundation, Boeing accepting submissions for Art in the Stars; sending students artwork into space
CHICAGO (CBS) – Forget hanging your child's artwork on the fridge. thanks to a team effort from Boeing and the space foundation you can send it to outer space.
Students ages 3 to 18 can submit digital space-themed artwork that will fly onboard the next Boeing starliner mission.
Every artist who submits their work to Art in the Stars will receive a certificate of flight signed by a former astronaut.
The deadline for submission is Dec. 16 at spacefoundation.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.