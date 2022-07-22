Southwest Side veteran connects with World War II-era Purple Heart recipient's family, returns treasured certificate

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- This is a heartwarming update to a story we brought you last week.

A treasured piece of history is now back with its rightful owners – all thanks to a Southwest Side veteran who discovered a mysterious Purple Heart certificate dating back to 1944 in his garage, and who contacted CBS 2's Jermont Terry afterward.

The veteran, Kerry Johnson, found the Purple Heart certificate awarded to Private Class John J. Lynch - who served in the 142nd Infantry, 36th Division during World War II. The certificate was rolled up in a cylinder and tucked away in the rafters.

To Johnson, the decorated soldier who died in the European theatre on Sept. 28, 1944, was a stranger. But Pfc. Lynch was not a stranger to Maureen Chernich – his niece – whose Lemont home Johnson visited Thursday with the certificate.

"This is remarkable," he told Chernich. "It's really an honor to meet you."

Chernich knew some of her uncle's background.

"All I really know is that he was drafted when he was 18 years old, and year later when he was 19, he was killed in France," Chernich said.

Pfc. Lynch's family received his Purple Heart for his service.

"I didn't know too much about him," Chernich said.

But Chernich knew Uncle Johnny had paid the ultimate sacrifice. And Mr. Johnson came to Chernich's house to make sure all the honors for that sacrifice were back with Pfc. Lynch's family.

"I also wanted to make sure it got to the right family member," Kerry said.

After finding the tube with the certificate inside while going through boxes in the garage, he is now passing on the cylinder.

"I am so glad and so honored to give you this certificate," Kerry said as he handed the cylinder to Chernich.

And most important is what's inside the tube – what Chernich holds dear, and has been missing for decades. The certificate was signed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Pfc. Lynch's family lost the Purple Heart certificates, and how the documents are back next to the Purple Heart itself.

CBS 2

Mr. Johnson trusted CBS 2 to track down the rightful owner. With the help of the Purple Heart Reunited Organization, the two strangers now share a bond.

"I appreciated that he contacted CBS – and I want to thank CBS, and Purple Hearts reunited - and you, Mr. Johnson," Chernich said. "It means a lot to get a piece of our family history back."

The history dates back to 1944 – and yet in 2022, Mr. Johnson is considered family.

"It's like a miracle," Chernich said. "He's our miracle."

As Johnson joined his new family for dinner Thursday night, the mystery remained as to how the certificate ended up tucked in the rafters of a garage of the house he happened to move into. But there are plenty more conversations in the future to find that answer.