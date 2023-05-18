Burglars steal thousands worth of merchandise from Southwest Side skate shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars targeted a skateboard shop on the city's Southwest Side and grabbed boards, shoes, and clothing.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at Prosper Skate Shop near 61st and Pulaski in West Lawn.

Shoes, skateboards, and broken glass were left on the sidewalk and street.

The owner tells us the burglars made off with around $10,000 in goods and it all happened really fast.

"My Blink system went off and all I seen was somebody like running out with a bunch of clothes, so I rushed over," said owner Homer Ponce. "Literally within, I don't know, a minute and a half, two minutes they cleaned me out."

So far, there are no arrests.

The owner recently moved his shop to be closer to his home.

He says he will have to close the doors until he can recoup financially.