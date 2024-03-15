Southwest Side Chicago shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed and a woman was wounded Friday in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood.

At 5 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Western Boulevard, when they were both struck by gunfire, police said.

A man, 22, was struck in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and elbow and was taken to the same hospital, where she was reported in good condition.

The shooter got away. Detectives were investigating Friday night.