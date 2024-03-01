6 people seriously injured in Southwest Side Chicago crash

Watch CBS News
By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Friday evening from the scene of a crash in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, the Fire Department confirmed.

A minivan and a sport-utility vehicle were involved in the crash.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, two to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and two to Stroger Hospital of Cook County – all in serious-to-critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 9:15 PM CST

