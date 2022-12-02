Southside Blooms in Englewood hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A flower shop months in the making will have an official ribbon cutting Friday.

Southside Blooms sells locally grown flowers in Englewood.

The shop is located at 63rd and Morgan.

The Consulate General of Israel - a partner of Chicago Eco House will be at the shop.

Southside Blooms leaders will be traveling to Israel to get training with Israel's top floral designer.

The owner hires young people in Cook County's juvenile probation system to help them get rooted on a better path.

