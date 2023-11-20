Garage fire on Chicago's Southeast Side leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead following a fire overnight in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police and firefighters arrived at the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue just before midnight where flames were seen coming from the garage.

After they extinguished the fire, crews performed a search of the interior and found an unidentified man in his 40s inside unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's unclear as to what caused the fire.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Fire fatality. CFD resoonded to a garage fire at 8924 Essex at midnight. Crews found an adult male in his mid 40's deceased in the garage as the fire was being extinguished. Cause of the fire under investigation. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 20, 2023