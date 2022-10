Southbound lanes reopen on I-57 after deadly crash at 159th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- All lanes shouthbound reopened after a deadly crash on I-57.

The fiery crash took place between 159th Street and Crawford Avenue overnight.

One person was killed in the crash.

Illinois State Police did not release further details.