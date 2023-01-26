South suburban school districts raise money for staffer who lost everything in fire

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two south suburban school districts came together Thursday to raise money for a grandmother and Rich Township High School staff member who lost everything in a recent fire.

Both Matteson School District 162 and Rich Township High School teamed up to help out Romeno Carradine.

Carradine, who is helping raise five grade school-age grandchildren, lost everything in a fire in her Park Forest home.

Some of the schools came up with creative ways to help raise money.

"In some of our schools, because we have eight schools, they collected pennies – huge jars of pennies," said Matteson School Supt. Dr, Blondean Davis. "Then there was a school where the principal said, 'If we collect $1,000, I'm going to kiss a live pig.'"

On Thursday, the school districts brought Carradine to the Rich Township High School Fine Art building, where she was surprised with money, cards, and appliances.

"These people standing around me have given me strength every day to come in here and keep going," Carradine said.