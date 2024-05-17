Teacher in south suburban Chicago teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban high school teacher was accused of sexually assaulting a student more than two decades ago.

The teacher from Bloom Trail High School in Steger began abusing the student in 2000, according to a lawsuit. The victim was 16 years old at the time.

She alleged she was groomed by her teacher during her sophomore year, and the abuse continued until she graduated in 2003.

The victim, identified as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, said the teacher communicated with her via email and AOL Messenger during her sophomore year. He would also "gratuitously touch her buttock or waist" when they were playing soccer together in the school gym and, in one instance, kissed her on the mouth, according to the lawsuit.

She also described in detail the alleged abuse in the spring semester of 2002 on a nearly daily basis in his classroom.

The plaintiff said there were also multiple teachers, staff members, and administrators at the high school "who knew or should have known of an inappropriate relationship" between her and the teacher.

In a letter to parents, the school said that the staff member was placed on administrative leave.