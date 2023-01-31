Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.

At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.

The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said.

The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday.