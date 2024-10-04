Police chase on Chicago's South Side ends with 2 in custody

Police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway ends with suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were in custody following a high-speed police chase, apparently in connection with an Illinois State Police trooper who was struck by a vehicle.

Chicago police were seen chasing a minivan along the Dan Ryan Expressway shortly after 4 p.m., zigzagging back and forth through traffic. At one point, a squad car collided with the minivan, and then a concrete dividing wall on the expressway.

The minivan later exited the Dan Ryan at 71st Street, and stopped outside a nearby high-rise building, where two suspects got out of the vehicle and were taken into custody as several police vehicles surrounded the minivan from both directions.

The pursuit started earlier in the afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood after police dispatch reports of an Illinois State Police trooper being hit by burglary suspects in a Nissan Rogue SUV near Elston and Kedzie avenues.

Police apparently used a helicopter to follow the Nissan on side streets and the Kennedy and Dan Ryan Expressways. At one point, the Nissan got off the Dan Ryan at 31st Street, the suspects abandoned the vehicle, and got into a silver minivan.

Squad cars then chased that minivan to 71st Street just west of the Dan Ryan, where two people were taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately available.