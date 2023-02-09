South Side Irish Parade preparations underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Preparation is underway for South Side Irish Parade.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is just over a month away.

The parade will kicks off on Sunday, March 12 down Western Avenue from 103rd to 115th streets.

"We are the largest, community-based parade outside of Ireland," Parade chair Marianne Rowan Leslie said. "It started way back in 1979 with 17 children running around the block. It's morphed into this large, beautiful, family, faith, community-based event."