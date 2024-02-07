Watch CBS News
South Side Irish Parade announces its Grand Marshal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not even Valentine's Day but some are already thinking about Saint Patrick's Day.

On Wednesday, organizers of the South Side Irish Parade revealed who would be the Grand Marshal of the annual event.

"We are proud to announce this year the Grand Marshal will be Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Ronald McDonald House Charities has been helping families since 1977.

The Jones family helped celebrate the announcement. They stayed in the Ronald McDonald House near Loyola University Medical Center when their newborn triplets were in the pediatric ICU for two months. 

They'll be two when they ride the float next month.

The South Side Irish Parade steps off on Sunday, March 17th.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 11:54 AM CST

