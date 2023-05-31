Watch CBS News
5 South Side elementary school children hospitalized because of 'something they smoked'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children were taken to hospitals from a West Chatham neighborhood elementary school Wednesday afternoon, because of "something they smoked."

The Fire Department said five children were transported from Harvard School of Excellence, 7525 S. Harvard Ave. The CFD revised an earlier report that six children were hospitalized.

Some of the children were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, others to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

The CFD said the cause was "something they smoked."

The children's condition was unknown.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 2:37 PM

