South Side community organizations hold ceremony calling for a stop to gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several South Side community organizations came together Sunday in Hyde Park with an urgent message to put down the guns to break the cycle of violence. 

"When we keep going through this so consistently, it creates this gap of folks who aren't being addressed," said youth community organizer Catlyn Savado.  

Hundreds of pictures were hung up on a fence at 53rd and Cottage Grove. Each picture represented a life lost to gun violence dating back to May 2021. 

"This is very important to me because I've lost 46 people to violence -- 47 now -- to violence, not just gun violence, violence in general, in Chicago in the last five years, and I feel like it's very important that people see how it affects other people," said Nita Tennyson, founder of Nita's Love Train. 

Activists out at the ceremony Sunday also called for city leaders to put more funding into Black and Brown communities to help stop the next child from losing their life. 

First published on September 11, 2022 / 10:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

