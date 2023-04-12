Watch CBS News
Last day to submit applications for South Side Community Advisory Council

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's your last chance to apply for a new position to help improve health and wellness on the South Side.

Applications close Wednesday for the new Community Advisory Council.

It's a volunteer group focused on outreach and initiatives for important issues facing the community - like healthcare, social services, and local businesses.

The 15-member council will be a part of the South Side Healthy Community Organization.

Head to southsidehealthycommunity.com to apply.

