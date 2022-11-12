Watch CBS News
South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.

The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon.

Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last.

Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.

