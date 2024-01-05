Facade of church on Chicago's South Side collapses after failed inspection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Part of the front of a church building came crumbling down in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Friday morning.

The Kingdom Builders Christian Center is in the 1600 block of West 63rd Street.

Bricks covered the sidewalk and even dropped into the street.

Part of the front of a church building came crumbling down in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Friday morning. The Kingdom Builders Christian Center is in the 1600 block of West 63rd Street. CBS

The city's Building Department said a contractor will remove all unstable masonry and then tarp off the building. It cannot be demolished because it shares a wall with a shelter.

City records show the building failed an inspection on Nov. 20 of last year. Inspectors noted three violations:

Failed to maintain the exterior walls of a building or structure free from holes, breaks, loose or rotting boards or timbers and any other conditions which might admit rain or dampness to the walls.

Failed to protect public sidewalks or thoroughfare from work done under permit.

Failed to maintain lintel in good repair and free from cracks and defects.

A lintel is a horizontal support that usually carries a load across an opening, like a door or window.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The church did not immediately return a call for comment.