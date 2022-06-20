South Side church and community leaders call for peace on Father's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Father's Day on the South Side of Chicago churches came together to pray for dads and for those who work to keep our children and our city safe. It was a show of prayer and solidarity for for fathers and for healing in the middle of a spike in violence across the city. Those who came out said they could think of no better way to honor Father's Day.

Joining together at Tuley Park, were representatives from so many different congregations, including Burnside Community Baptist Church, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Good Temple Church, New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and the St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department were on hand as well.

They were a force in prayer for prosperity and physical and mental health for children, dads and first responders.

Organizers also spoke with CBS 2 about the important role that fathers and father figures play in that healing and support.

"One of the problems is the absence of a family in the Black community. There's not enough fathers that take an active role," said Eli Washington, chairman of the Chesterfield Community Council. "We have some, but it's not enough. We have to be there, you know, not just child support wise but being a physical presence."

This was the seventh year that the Chesterfield Community Council hosted this event. The group said it gets bigger every time.