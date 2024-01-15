Watch CBS News
South Shore Line trains operating on weekend-holiday schedule Monday due to extreme cold, wire issues

By Elyssa Kaufman, John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

South Shore Line trains operating on weekend-holiday schedule Monday due to extreme cold, wire issue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- South Shore trains will be operating on a weekend-holiday schedule on Monday. 

The schedule change is due to the extreme cold and wire issues at Gary Metro. 

Trains service will use the revised schedule between East Chicago and Chicago as well as between South Bend Airport and Dune Park. 

Commuters will be bused to stations between Dune Park and East Chicago as part of the revision. Eastbound passengers will get off trains at East Chicago and will board a bus to reach their next station. 

An update will be provided for possible service changes on Tuesday. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

January 15, 2024

