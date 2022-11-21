Watch CBS News
Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man is dead, and six others injured, after police tried to pull him over in the South Loop.

Police said officers went to pull the driver over around 8 p.m. when the driver made a sudden U-turn, hitting two vehicles near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The driver died due to the impact of the crash. 

The crash sent six others, including a 13 and 14-year-old to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed the reason for attempting the traffic stop. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 5:57 AM

