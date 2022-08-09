South Elgin organization rescues 100 beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- About 100 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia now have new homes in the suburbs.

Volunteers with Anderson Humane Society brought out the dogs for a little playtime in the sunshine.

There's lots of people on the adoption list, but the South Elgin organization is adding more names if you're looking for a new pup or want to foster one.

Volunteers said the long drive from Virginia didn't seem to bother the dogs.

"I was expecting lots of howling and they were really quiet," said Dean Daubert of the Anderson Humane Society. "They seek social attention from people and they love each other."

"They're excited to be around people, excited to be held, excited to be outside," said Carissa Hartwig of the Anderson Humane Society. "Even as we were walking them, them feeling the sun on their skin was really, really sweet. They started wagging their tails. So they all just seem like really wonderful dogs and I'm really excited to see them find their forever homes."

The beagles also got vet checkups on Tuesday before some went home with their new families.

You can get more information at ahconnects.org.