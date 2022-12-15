South Chicago shooting leaves one man dead, one critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday.

At 4:37 p.m., two men were on the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a black sedan approached and three men with guns got out. The men with guns shot the two men and then got back in the car and fled north, police said.

One man, who is in his late 30s, was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other, 37, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.