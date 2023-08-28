New learning center opens to serve south, central Illinois students

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new learning center will give young people new opportunities in downstate Illinois.

On Monday, officials held the grand opening for the South Central Illinois Training and Innovation Center in Litchfield, south of Springfield.

"This program is set to become a model, truly a model, for rural communities across the State of Illinois," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Students can get hands-on career training and certificates while also working toward a high school diploma and college credits.