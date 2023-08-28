Watch CBS News
Local News

New learning center opens to serve south, central Illinois students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New learning center opens to serve south, central Illinois students
New learning center opens to serve south, central Illinois students 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new learning center will give young people new opportunities in downstate Illinois.

On Monday, officials held the grand opening for the South Central Illinois Training and Innovation Center in Litchfield, south of Springfield.

"This program is set to become a model, truly a model, for rural communities across the State of Illinois," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Students can get hands-on career training and certificates while also working toward a high school diploma and college credits.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 6:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.