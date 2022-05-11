Watch CBS News
Sources: FBI searches home of Riverdale mayor

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- The FBI searched the home of Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson on Tuesday, CBS 2 has learned.

A spokeswoman confirmed the FBI had "engaged in court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the south suburb on Tuesday, but had no further information.

A source tells CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the search may be related to work the mayor is doing on his home.  But we have yet to confirm that information.

Further details were not immediately available.

