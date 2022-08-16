Watch CBS News
SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. 

The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.

The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. 

CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.

