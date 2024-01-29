"Soul Train" voice sues to get back royalties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The iconic voice of the "Soul Train" opening scream is suing to get $75,000 in royalties.

In a lawsuit, former WVON DJ Joe Cobb said he should continue getting paid for his introduction of the show.

The suit said the voice can still be heard in DVD box sets, re-runs, and ringtones.

The music and dance television show started in chicago on WCIU-TV before moving to California.

Cobb said his royalty checks stopped in 2008.