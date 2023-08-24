Sonny Acres Farm hosting weekly "Cruise Nights" car show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What do you expect to see when you visit a farm? Pumpkin patches? Pigs? How about pristine vintage cars?

They might not be organic, but vintage and new cars of all makes and models have been driving visitors to a West Chicago farm all summer long.

Tuesday nights this summer, Sonny Acres Farm has been packed with hundreds of people for Cruise Nights.

"People see these beautiful cars from the road on North Avenue, and they pull in. They're like, 'Oh, my God, we want to go see what's going on,'" owner Jeannie Fontana said.

Fontana said Cruise Nights, a first for the farm this year, is all because of one classic car enthusiast, Ed Partyka.

"He has been doing these car shows for years," she said.

Partyka was looking for a new place to host their summer show.

"So we came over here, and we talked to the owners of the place," he said.

Fontana said "why not?"

"Let's just try it. I mean, they're really popular, and people do love to go and see all these older cars, and the newer cars," she said.

People love to bring their own cars out just as much, if not more.

Partyka brought his 1964 Oldsmobile 98 convertible, Nicki Lozado brought her heavily modified 2019 Corvette Grand Sport, and Gina Love brought her 2004 Corvette C5.

"That's why I bring her out, because I want everybody to enjoy it," Love said.

Fords, Chevrolets, and Cadillacs; the cars and their owners come from all over Chicagoland.

"We send out word to everybody, and word of mouth," Partyka said.

"Our buddy called us, and said, 'Hey, why don't you guys all come out tonight, and – you know – check it out?' And so I put the call out on the Facebook page, and everybody showed up," Lozado said.

"Sometimes we have as many as 100 cars here," Partyka said.

It's free to get in, and free to park.

"It's a good way to get the community together," Fontana said.