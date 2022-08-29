Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.

As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.

A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope.

The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County.

"I don't think it will ever actually become a ski hill," said area resident Daniel Corboda.

"It's going to be a disaster," said resident George Monaco.

But developer Dan Powell said, "It's really going be a gorgeous place."

Powell says he wants to work with a company called Snowflex to turn the site into a year-round ski resort with a synthetic material similar to snow. He shared renderings that he said a rough idea of his vision -- which also includes a ski lodge and restaurant.

Dan Powell

"To me it was to bring something significant for the community, and that was a plus - and also something exciting for me," Powell said.

But a group of residents isn't as excited.

"The developer should pick up and go home," said Monaco.

One reason they're concerned is because they don't take Powell at his word.

Powell's company, CHDS, provides soil, concrete, and other recycled materials to excavators, landscapers, and construction contractors.

Much of those materials come from the yard they currently operate on Wilson Road -- about a half mile from the ski hill site.

"I think what they're proposing is a ski hill, but what they're really doing is building an above-ground landfill," Monaco said.

"Biggest concerns, number one, is going to be the possibility of contamination," added resident David Schultz.

But Powell insists the ski hill project will be completely different from his Wilson Road site -- and the only thing dumped at the proposed ski hill site will be clean soil.

He also says he will be footing the bill.

"This is a clean soils project. It's a means to get to the end -- which is the hill," Powell said. "We don't live in a mountainous region, and we have to build that hill."

Now, some neighbors have also expressed concerns about the construction period - which Powell says could last anywhere between 5 to 10 years. Powell said he is trying to find ways to make that easier on neighbors.

Meanwhile, the unhappy neighbors turning up at every village meeting on the plan - trying to keep it from becoming a reality by urging Round Lake trustees not to approve it.