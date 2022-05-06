Some COVID cases can result in brain damage, UK researchers say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With COVID cases on the rise, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London in the UK is discovering, that for some people, the effects of the virus on the brain can be devastating.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports on the results of a newly released study.

this is an eye-opener for anyone who's been dealt an incredibly serious bout of COVID and their loved ones.

Researchers say in a small set of cases, the impact goes beyond brain fog -- to brain damage.

As people fight for their lives with extreme cases of COVID, the virus is also damaging their brains in some cases.

"The cognitive decline you would see for someone between the ages of 50 to 70 years," said Adam Hampshire, professor in Restorative Neurosciences at Imperial College in London.

Researchers in the UK discovered that the virus is causing some people to lose their mental capacity -- equivalent to aging 20 years.

Using a state-of-the-art computer program, they tested 46 patients' abilities in language, memory, and concentration.

"The more severe the initial illness, the greater the scale the cognitive problems," Hampshire said.

Some theories for why this happens include a lack of oxygen to the brain along with inflammation.

But the effects of aging so quickly can be life-changing.

"The impact of that on your ability to cope with everyday life or your job would be pretty substantial," Hampshire said. "Quite a few of these patients may not be able to for example return to work. Some of them may never completely recover their cognitive faculties."

Researchers insist this only affects a small number of people who've had COVID.

"The best thing you can do to prevent this from happening is to make sure you're fully vaccinated."

Scientists add vaccines not only reduce the severity of COVID but also the risks of brain damage.

Researchers say their next step is to look into ways to help people not only cope but also to see if there are ways they can reverse the damage.