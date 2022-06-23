Some Chicago area pools participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is happening Thursday all over the globe.
Beat the heat and head to a participating pool.
Everyone will participate in the same lesson, to raise awareness about drowning and the need to teach every child and adult to swim.
Some Chicago area pools are participating. Check to see if your local pool is taking part in the global event.
