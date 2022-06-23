Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Chicago area pools participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

/ CBS Chicago

Some Chicago area pools participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson
Some Chicago area pools participating in World's Largest Swimming Lesson 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is happening Thursday all over the globe.

Beat the heat and head to a participating pool. 

Everyone will participate in the same lesson, to raise awareness about drowning and the need to teach every child and adult to swim. 

Some Chicago area pools are participating. Check to see if your local pool is taking part in the global event. 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 4:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.