Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday.

But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.

Last year, the Bears signed a $197 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs for the 326-acre site of the former Arlington Park racecourse, and remain in negotiations on a contract for the site.

"‎If the team does proceed with the purchase of the Arlington Park property, and if the Bears organization then chooses to proceed with the development of the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history. We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four," the team said, confirming for the first time their vision for a stadium would be domed.

From the Bears' point of view, fans would easily be able to catch Metra trains to a game – given that there is already a stop right outside the old racetrack. But the idea of the Bears coming means more than just a new stadium, and that is leaving some with mixed feelings on their potential new neighbor.

"I'm excited either way," one man said.

"I live just about a mile from here," said Nancy Priller, "and I think it's a good opportunity for the Bears and for us."

The team's statement included conceptual drawings of the project and an aerial map of the development, which would include hotels, restaurants, and open spaces.

Map of the Chicago Bears' proposal for redeveloping the former Arlington Park racetrack site in Arlington Heights into a mixed-use development anchored by a new domed stadium, along with a large entertainment district. Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Rendering of the view from the site of a proposed domed stadium in Arlington Heights, as part of the Chicago Bears' tentative plans for redeveloping the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Rendering of the Chicago Bears' plans for redeveloping the former Arlington Park racecourse site, including a "placeholder" image of a new domed stadium, along with a mixed-use entertainment district. Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

"It will definitely make things more lively around here," said Marco Gomez. "I do wonder what the residents who live right around here are going to think about, you know, all of the extra noise."

But Matt Sells' house is just a few blocks down form the proposed entertainment complex, and he has some doubts.

"It's really close," he said of the proposed complex.

Sells noted how much more the proposed entertainment complex involves besides just a stadium.

"It's like another town," he said. "If you look at the renderings, he amount of land they're using for the stadium is nothing compared to all the other involvements in the planning."

That is leaving Sells wondering if his quiet Arlington Heights neighborhood could drastically change.

"If they can't find a way to not disturb the residents and still do that, it might be not a good thing for us," he said.

The Bears made it clear that if they do close on the property, it is still no guarantee they will develop it.

And we can't forget Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot want to keep the Bears at Soldier Field - their home since 1971. But those talks aren't looking good.

"As you know, I'm somebody who likes to plan, so we've got Plan B, Plan C, and others in the works as well, if the Bears decide they're going to abandon the city of Chicago," Mayor Lightfoot said Tuesday.

Arlington Heights has not approved the massive complex. In fact, the Bears will be breaking down the plans at a community meeting on Thursday.

A lot of homeowners are expected to turn up to hear the sales pitch.