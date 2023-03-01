'Solstice' interactive exhibit at Navy Pier opens Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today Navy Pier wants you to take a step into a new audio-visual reality with its new exhibit called Solstice.
Here's how it works:
You activate a giant spinning globe, then pick your path through a series of doors, each creating an array of glowing light and sound.
Solstice uses light, geometry, sound, and AI.
It's free and opens at 11 a.m.
