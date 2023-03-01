Watch CBS News
Local News

'Solstice' interactive exhibit at Navy Pier opens Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

Solstice at Navy Pier opens Wednesday
Solstice at Navy Pier opens Wednesday 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today Navy Pier wants you to take a step into a new audio-visual reality with its new exhibit called Solstice.

Here's how it works:

You activate a giant spinning globe, then pick your path through a series of doors, each creating an array of glowing light and sound.

Solstice uses light, geometry, sound, and AI.

It's free and opens at 11 a.m.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.