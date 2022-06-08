Soldier Field transformed from gridiron to outdoor yoga studio for 'Yoga on the 50'

'Yoga on the 50' takes over Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was nary a tackle or a rush at Soldier Field this night in mid-Bears offseason but there was a 50-minute yoga session.

Soldier Field Global stadium manager ASM Global invited the public for Yoga on the 50 – the 50-yard line, that is. More than 700 people were expected to take part the yoga session right on the playing field.

The class was held by McFetridge Sports Center certified instructor Lauren James, and was displayed on video boards.

The 50-minute session taught balance, strength, and endurance to help redefine muscles, restore tight and overworked muscles, and improve wellness.