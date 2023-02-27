Watch CBS News
Gold Star memorial outside Chicago's Soldier Field defaced

CHICAGO (CBS) – A memorial that honors the families of men and women who gave their life serving our country was defaced by vandals outside of Chicago's Soldier Field.

The memorial was covered in graffiti. It's not clear when the memorial was spray-painted, but police first noticed the damage around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:17 PM

