Gold Star memorial outside Chicago's Soldier Field defaced
CHICAGO (CBS) – A memorial that honors the families of men and women who gave their life serving our country was defaced by vandals outside of Chicago's Soldier Field.
The memorial was covered in graffiti. It's not clear when the memorial was spray-painted, but police first noticed the damage around 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.