Chicago area family has made solar eclipses a tradition since 1972

CHICAGO (CBS) – 1972 marked another solar eclipse, made famous by a line from singer Carly Simon's song "You're So Vain."

For a northwest suburban dad, that year also marked the first time John Messerschmidt became an eclipse chaser, something he's making a family tradition.

"We didn't have a lear jet," said Messerschmidt, who was 14 then. "We did have a station wagon."

His family traveled to Cap Chat, Quebec, in Canada, in July of 1972.

"Unfortunately, were were, the phrase we use is 'clouded out,'" he said. "The clouds covered up the eclipse."

It only motivated John and his 17-year-old brother to catch the next eclipse a year later. After saving by doing odd jobs, their parents allowed them to go all by themselves to Dakar, Senegal.

"We left out of Pier 84 out of New York to Africa," Messerschmidt said.

He added it was "a different kind of experience. It was aboard the Cambera, which at the time was the fifth-largest ocean liner in the world and dubbed as 'science at sea.' "

The onboard guests included writer Issac Asimov and Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon. The brothers spent time with both men.

"That was kind of life-changing," Messerschmidt said. "It was a pretty incredible experience."

The skies didn't disappoint that time, and they experienced more than six minutes of totality, the longest until 2150.

"To me, it's just kinda breathtaking," Messerschmidt said.

The allure of witnessing such a rare celestial event has become a family affair. Messerschmidt and his wife traveled to Curacao in the Caribbean and France in 1998 and 1999.

"When you are in the path of totality, it's indescribable," said Christine Messerschmidt. "I highly recommend anyone that can get to a path of totality get to the path of totality, because when it's dark and the birds start chirping, it's really magical, and I was bitten by the bug."

The next opportunity took 18 years. This time, all three of their kids missed the first day of high school in 2017. They traveled to just outside of Columbia, Missouri, for the chance to see what their parents had talked up for years.

"It's almost like a moment in a movie," said Sarah Messerschmidt. "It's spectacular. Getting to be there was a true blessing that we could all see it together and also not have to go too far."

"You are finally looking up at the sun, something you're told never to do ever, and it's just beautiful," said Sarah's sister, Lizzy.

"I was 15 at the time, so I guess around the same age as my dad experienced one of his first eclipses, so that was pretty cool."

The family is excited and prepared to travel again next week to watch Monday's eclipse in Indianapolis.

The Messerschmidt kids are now in their early 20s and said they wouldn't miss this eclipse.

They plan to leave for Indy early this weekend to beat the gridlock.

Also, John's brother is flying in from France to be with the family.

It will be the brothers' fifth eclipse together since they were young boys.