Field Museum to take Inflatable version of "Sobek" the Spinosaurus on river boat tour

CHICAGO (CBS) - The Field Museum is taking a representative of its newly named spinosaurus on a riverboat tour Thursday.

An inflatable version of Sobek the Spinosaurus will be out and about on a shoreline sightseeing tour.

It has to go instead of the actual 46-foot-long fossil because the real thing won't fit on a boat.

The museum says the Spinosaurus was a river-dwelling dinosaur so it gets to go back to its roots.

The tour will include a photoshoot and a chance to take a picture with the replica of a spinosaurus tooth.