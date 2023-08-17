Watch CBS News
Local News

Field Museum to take Inflatable version of "Sobek" the Spinosaurus on river boat tour

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Field Museum taking replica of Spinosaurus on river boat tour
Field Museum taking replica of Spinosaurus on river boat tour 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) - The Field Museum is taking a representative of its newly named spinosaurus on a riverboat tour Thursday.

An inflatable version of Sobek the Spinosaurus will be out and about on a shoreline sightseeing tour.

It has to go instead of the actual 46-foot-long fossil because the real thing won't fit on a boat.

The museum says the Spinosaurus was a river-dwelling dinosaur so it gets to go back to its roots.

The tour will include a photoshoot and a chance to take a picture with the replica of a spinosaurus tooth.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.