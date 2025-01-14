Snowy Tuesday morning commute in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Brutal wind chills hold on for another day, but a warming trend is ahead.

Light snow moves in early to kick off the day on Tuesday, reaching the Chicago area between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Snow wraps up after sunrise. Roads may turn slick as road treatment is not as effective with wind chills as low as -15 degrees once the snow warps up.

Temperatures climb above freezing into the 40s by Thursday.

There's a slight snow chance from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The next chance for rain to change to snow is on Saturday when temperatures plunge in temperatures by the end of the weekend.