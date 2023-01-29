Watch CBS News
Chicago Streets and Sans deploy over 200 snowplows to clear residential streets

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 200 snow vehicles are out and about clearing residential streets, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Salt spreaders have been on the roads since Saturday as snow fell into early Sunday morning.

The department says they'll continue to monitor the weather as freezing temperatures this week can cause potential slick and icy conditions.

Travelers are urged to take precautions while on the road.

You can track the city's snow fleet in real time at chicagoshovels.org.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 10:27 AM

