Snow chances Tuesday night in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Colder changes are settling in with a few small snow chances ahead.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low 40s with increasing clouds.

Rain and snow showers develop overnight. The most snow will fall from approximately midnight to 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

While significant accumulation is not expected, roads could be slick for a few hours early on Wednesday.

The next snow chance develops Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Both snow chances this week do not appear to be big snowmakers for Chicago. A dusting to one-inch accumulation for both tonight and Thursday night.

Temperatures fall into the 20s for the weekend.