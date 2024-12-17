Watch CBS News
Snow chances Tuesday night in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Colder changes are settling in with a few small snow chances ahead. 

Tuesday's highs will be in the low 40s with increasing clouds. 

Rain and snow showers develop overnight. The most snow will fall from approximately midnight to 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

e2fcb332-472a-418a-a661-c5737ecf2a6f-1.png

While significant accumulation is not expected, roads could be slick for a few hours early on Wednesday. 

 The next snow chance develops Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Both snow chances this week do not appear to be big snowmakers for Chicago. A dusting to one-inch accumulation for both tonight and Thursday night. 

042a494a-6758-4589-a821-39853c5ae98d-1.png

Temperatures fall into the 20s for the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

