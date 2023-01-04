Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

First Alert Weather: 30s remain for rest of the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.

Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow.

Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.

TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.

THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.

FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.

