First Alert Weather: Snow, rain chances Sunday

First Alert Weather: Snow, rain with possible storms to the south

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see the chance for snow/rain showers around our area today with no accumulation expected.

We can expect rain and a low threat of severe weather south of I-80. High temperatures struggle to make it into the 40s at O'Hare.

Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low to mid-40s. Temps continue to climb through the week with a high of 57 by Friday.

STATS

Normal High- 51

Saturday- 41

Today- 44

Sunrise- 6:45am

Sunset- 7:10pm

FORECAST

Today- A mix of rain and snow with the possibility of a few strong storms south of I-80 this afternoon. High of 44.

Tonight- Chance of rain and snow. Low of 31.

Monday- Mostly cloudy and 43.

