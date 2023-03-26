Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Snow, rain chances Sunday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Snow, rain with possible storms to the south
First Alert Weather: Snow, rain with possible storms to the south 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see the chance for snow/rain showers around our area today with no accumulation expected. 

hour-by-hour-3-26.png
CBS News Chicago
today-weather-3-26.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-3-36.png
CBS News Chicago

We can expect rain and a low threat of severe weather south of I-80. High temperatures struggle to make it into the 40s at O'Hare.

severe-outlook.png
CBS News Chicago
day-planner-tomorrow-3-26.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-3-26.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low to mid-40s. Temps continue to climb through the week with a high of 57 by Friday.

STATS

Normal High- 51

Saturday- 41

Today- 44

Sunrise- 6:45am

Sunset- 7:10pm

FORECAST

Today- A mix of rain and snow with the possibility of a few strong storms south of I-80 this afternoon. High of 44.

Tonight- Chance of rain and snow. Low of 31.

Monday- Mostly cloudy and 43.

7day-3-26.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.