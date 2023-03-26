First Alert Weather: Snow, rain chances Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see the chance for snow/rain showers around our area today with no accumulation expected.
We can expect rain and a low threat of severe weather south of I-80. High temperatures struggle to make it into the 40s at O'Hare.
Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low to mid-40s. Temps continue to climb through the week with a high of 57 by Friday.
STATS
Normal High- 51
Saturday- 41
Today- 44
Sunrise- 6:45am
Sunset- 7:10pm
FORECAST
Today- A mix of rain and snow with the possibility of a few strong storms south of I-80 this afternoon. High of 44.
Tonight- Chance of rain and snow. Low of 31.
Monday- Mostly cloudy and 43.
