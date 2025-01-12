Snow to start, possible freezing drizzle later Sunday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow will kick off the morning with very little accumulation.
The possibility of freezing drizzle follows, and if we warm enough, it will just drizzle. It's nothing big, but it's a bit inconvenient and may make for slippery driving or walking on untreated surfaces.
Cold air rushes in, dropping our teams dramatically for Monday and Tuesday.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: Morning snow and freezing drizzle, then drizzle. High of 35.
TONIGHT: Clearing and 15.
MONDAY: Sunny, blustery, high of 18. West wind 15 gusting to 25.