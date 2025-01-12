Watch CBS News
Snow to start, possible freezing drizzle later Sunday in Chicago

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow will kick off the morning with very little accumulation. 

today-jan-12.png
CBS News Chicago

The possibility of freezing drizzle follows, and if we warm enough, it will just drizzle. It's nothing big, but it's a bit inconvenient and may make for slippery driving or walking on untreated surfaces.

tonight-jan-12.png
CBS News Chicago

Cold air rushes in, dropping our teams dramatically for Monday and Tuesday.

monday-jan-12.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-days-jan-12.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Morning snow and freezing drizzle, then drizzle. High of 35.

TONIGHT: Clearing and 15.

MONDAY: Sunny, blustery, high of 18. West wind 15 gusting to 25.

7-day-jan-12.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

